Misiorowski took a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out five.

It was a rare misstep for the National League Cy Young frontrunner, who coughed up a season-high five runs Wednesday. The outing stopped Misiorowski's streak of starts with three earned runs or fewer at 25, and the five punchouts matched a season low as well. He'll be looking to get back on track in a home rematch with the Cubs next week, still boasting a 1.97 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 227:39 K:BB over 155 innings.