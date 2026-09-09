Misiorowski struck out nine but did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings against the Cubs.

The flamethrowing righty surrendered a run on two singles and a double during the opening frame but locked in from there, generating 16 whiffs and tossing 64 of 93 pitches for strikes in his 17th quality start of the campaign. It was a strong rebound from Misiorowski after surrendering five runs to the Cubs during his previous start last week, while his nine strikeouts ended a run of four consecutive starts with six or fewer Ks.