Misiorowski posted a 1.00 ERA, 0.44 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB in 9.0 innings over his last two starts with Single-A Carolina.

Misiorowski has been brought along slowly in his first full professional season, but he has steadily built up his innings, and his last two outings showed why he is thought of highly by prospect evaluators. Misiorowski turned 21 years old in April, so he will have a chance to move up the ranks at some point this summer.