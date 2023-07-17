The Brewers promoted Misiorowski from High-A Wisconsin to Double-A Biloxi on Monday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After striking out the side in a head-turning performance during the All-Star Futures Game on July 8, Misiorowski made one final tune-up outing at the High-A level over the weekend before ultimately earning the call to Biloxi. The flame-throwing right-hander will join his third affiliate of the season after he began the 2023 campaign at Single-A Carolina before moving to the Midwest League in early June. Over his six starts at Wisconsin, Misiorowski turned in a 1.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 23.2 innings.