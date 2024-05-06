Misiorowski threw five scoreless innings in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Sunday. He allowed two hits and posted an 8:4 K:BB in the contest.

Misiorowski was tagged for four earned runs over 4.1 innings in his first start of the season, but he has allowed only three runs in 19.0 innings since, and since the start of that stretch he owns a 1.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB. The walk rate and a handful of wild pitches over the same span indicate the control could use some work, but opposing hitters are having trouble making contact against one of Milwaukee's top pitching prospects.