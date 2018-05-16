Jeffress was not available to pitch Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to a stiff neck, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell didn't lend any more information aside from the fact that Jeffress wasn't able to pitch Tuesday due to stiffness in his neck. The reliever most recently faced two batters on Sunday and should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Brewers will take on the Diamondbacks on Wednesday but then have a scheduled off day Thursday.