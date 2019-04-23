Jeffress tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Jeffress has been used in low-leverage situations since making his debut last week, but he may be getting close to rejoining the late-inning mix, as he was summoned from the bullpen in the sixth inning with the Brewers trailing by just a lone run, and got the job done. Jeffress is still not throwing as consistently hard as he was a year ago, but he is showing signs of progress in that regard, hitting 92 mph or higher on all 11 of his four- and two-seam fastballs Monday -- and topping out at 94 mph -- after touching 92 just three times on eight total fastballs over his first two appearances of the season.