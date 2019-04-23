Brewers' Jeremy Jeffress: Gets job done in defeat
Jeffress tossed a scoreless inning of relief in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
Jeffress has been used in low-leverage situations since making his debut last week, but he may be getting close to rejoining the late-inning mix, as he was summoned from the bullpen in the sixth inning with the Brewers trailing by just a lone run, and got the job done. Jeffress is still not throwing as consistently hard as he was a year ago, but he is showing signs of progress in that regard, hitting 92 mph or higher on all 11 of his four- and two-seam fastballs Monday -- and topping out at 94 mph -- after touching 92 just three times on eight total fastballs over his first two appearances of the season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal