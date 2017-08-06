Brewers' Jesus Aguilar: Draws fourth straight start
Aguilar will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Rays.
After entering the lineup for the series finale against the Cardinals on Thursday, Aguilar has continued to stick around in the Brewers' starting nine in Tampa Bay the last three contests with an extra spot available for a designated hitter. Aguilar should pick up another start or two for the Brewers' two-game set in Minnesota, but he'll see his playing time take a hit once the team heads back to Milwaukee on Wednesday. The 27-year-old should continue to see regular at-bats against left-handed pitching, however, as he occupies the smaller side of a platoon at first base with Eric Thames.
