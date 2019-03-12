Brewers' Jhoulys Chacin: Excelling this spring
Chacin threw 4.2 scoreless innings in a spring game Monday.
Chacin increased his innings for the second straight start, and with the 4.2 scoreless frames added to the mix, he now owns a 1.04 ERA (one ER over 8.2 innings) through three spring outings. Chacin was the Brewers' best starter a year ago, and is the favorite to start for the club in their Opening Day matchup with the Cardinals on March 28.
