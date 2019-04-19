Brewers' Jimmy Nelson: Throwing one more simulated game
Nelson (shoulder) will pitch in one more simulated game at the Brewers' spring training complex before the club considers sending him on a rehab assignment, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
Nelson tossed four innings in a simulated game Monday, and things "went well," according to manager Craig Counsell. Nelson has not been deemed ready for an official rehab assignment just yet, but if all goes well again in his next outing, he could be sent to a minor-league affiliate, which would put him on track to come off the injured list within 30 days from his first appearance, barring any setbacks.
