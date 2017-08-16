Play

Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Out of lineup Wednesday

Villar is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Pirates.

Villar will head to the bench after five straight starts, including an appearance in center field during Tuesday's victory against the Pirates. During those games, the 26-year-old has gone 8-for-21 with one home run, two RBI and five runs.

