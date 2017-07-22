Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Riding pine Saturday

Villar is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.

With Eric Sogard (ankle) returning from the DL, Villar will be squeezed out of the starting lineup. Villar continued to scuffle in Sogard's absence -- he has a sub-.600 OPS for the month of July -- and it's possible we'll see him play second fiddle fairly often moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast