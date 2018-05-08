Brewers' Jonathan Villar: Sits for fourth straight game
Villar is out of the lineup again for the fourth straight game Tuesday against Cleveland.
There haven't been any reports of an injury, and Villar has come off the bench in two of the last three games, so it seems as though he's just fallen out of favor. It's unclear who will be the Brewers' primary second baseman if it isn't Villar. Eric Sogard started two of the past three games there but was sent down in favor of Nick Franklin, who slides right into the starting lineup Tuesday. Hernan Perez, who started Saturday, could also be in line for more playing time.
