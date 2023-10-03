Teheran was sent outright to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, per MLB's transactions log.
Teheran was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Friday, and after failing to draw interest on waivers, he'll report to Triple-A. The veteran posted a 4.40 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with a 50:13 K:BB across 71.2 frames during the regular season.
