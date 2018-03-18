Hiura was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hiura had an impressive performance this spring, as he went 11-for-28 (.393) with a home run and seven RBI over 17 games. It remains to be seen where Hiura will open the upcoming season, but he impressed at Low-A Wisconsin during the 2017 season. He slashed .333/.374/.476 and recorded 11 doubles over 27 games with Wisconsin.