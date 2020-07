Hiura (arm) is starting at designated hitter in Sunday's intrasquad game, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Braun (general soreness) has been unavailable the past couple days, and if the regular season began today, Hiura may be the Brewers' designated hitter. However, Braun and Hiura have a few more days to get right before Friday's opener against the Cubs. Hiura's throwing arm is currently too sore for him to man the keystone.