Wong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 18-4 win over the Reds.
Wong launched a leadoff homer off Vladimir Gutierrez in the bottom of the first inning, his first long ball of the season. After a slow start to the season, the second baseman has notched a hit in six of his last seven games, batting .346 with four extra-base hits, seven runs and four RBI over that stretch. Wong's season slash now stands at .220/.267/.354, with his average and on-base percentage being his lowest since his first MLB season in 2013.