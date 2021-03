Urias was removed from Friday's spring game against the Rockies as a precaution due to left hamstring discomfort.

The 23-year-old appeared to tweak his hamstring running out a groundout during the third inning, and the Brewers aren't taking any chances by leaving him in the game. Urias received the start at shortstop and went 0-for-2 while also committing a throwing error before exiting the contest. He should be considered day-to-day for the time being.