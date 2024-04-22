Urias left Sunday night's matchup with the Rockies after he suffered a right wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Urias was hit by sinker from Peter Lambert in the top of the second inning, exiting the contest in the bottom of the frame. Josh Rojas replaced him at third base and an update on Urias will likely be provided following the game.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Laces timely double Saturday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Breaks out of funk Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Sitting Saturday vs. Boston•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Continues strong spring Thursday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Plays three innings on defense•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Playing third base Tuesday•