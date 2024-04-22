Share Video

Urias left Sunday night's matchup with the Rockies after he suffered a right wrist contusion, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Urias was hit by sinker from Peter Lambert in the top of the second inning, exiting the contest in the bottom of the frame. Josh Rojas replaced him at third base and an update on Urias will likely be provided following the game.

