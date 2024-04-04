Urias went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in a loss to the Guardians on Wednesday.

The modestly successful day at the plate, which came in Urias' third start, snapped the infielder out of a season-opening 0-for-8 slump. The 26-year-old has split time at the hot corner with Josh Rojas thus far, and perhaps Wednesday's performance will help ignite his bat after he also cooled off over the latter portion of spring training following a hot start to Cactus League play.