Urias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Urias's sixth-inning solo shot pushed Seattle's lead to 4-1 and served as his second homer of spring. The offseason addition has overcome some early adversity stemming from a shoulder injury to playing third base with regularity and putting together a .333 average with a double, a triple, the pair of round trippers and four RBI across nine exhibitions.