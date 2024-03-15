Urias went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a Cactus League win over the Brewers on Thursday.
Urias's sixth-inning solo shot pushed Seattle's lead to 4-1 and served as his second homer of spring. The offseason addition has overcome some early adversity stemming from a shoulder injury to playing third base with regularity and putting together a .333 average with a double, a triple, the pair of round trippers and four RBI across nine exhibitions.
More News
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Plays three innings on defense•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Playing third base Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Throwing in infield drills•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Could need IL stint•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Working back from shoulder issue•
-
Mariners' Luis Urias: Nets $5 million from Seattle•