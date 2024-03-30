Urias is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.
Urias has struggled in his first two starts of the season, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Josh Rojas will start at third base and bat ninth Saturday against Red Sox right-hander Kutter Crawford.
