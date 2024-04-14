Urias went 1-for-2 with an RBI double in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

The offseason addition opened the game at third base and was able to contribute the only run of the game for the Mariners with his second-inning two-bagger that knotted the score at 1-1. His success Saturday notwithstanding, Urias is still scuffling overall with a .174 average and .296 on-base percentage, but he also carries a .435 slugging percentage thanks to all four of his knocks to date having gone for extra bases.