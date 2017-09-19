Play

Pina is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

Pina will give way to Stephen Vogt behind the dish as the two continue to split duties. While the starts have been shared pretty evenly, Pina has collected a few extra at-bats while serving as a defensive replacement late in games for Vogt, something that will likely continue down the stretch.

