Pina (thumb) must catch a bullpen session before catching in a game, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina hasn't progressed to catching on the side yet, so he's looking like a long shot to return to the lineup this weekend. The 30-year-old hasn't even appeared off the bench in any of the team's last six games. Stephen Vogt is making his eighth straight start behind the plate for Milwaukee on Friday.