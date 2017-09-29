Play

Pina (thumb) must catch a bullpen session before catching in a game, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina hasn't progressed to catching on the side yet, so he's looking like a long shot to return to the lineup this weekend. The 30-year-old hasn't even appeared off the bench in any of the team's last six games. Stephen Vogt is making his eighth straight start behind the plate for Milwaukee on Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast