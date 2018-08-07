Albers was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring injury.

Jordan Lyles, who was recently claimed off waivers from the Padres, will take Albers' spot on the active roster and in the bullpen. This move isn't all too surprising, as Albers had allowed 10 runs in just 1.2 innings (four appearances) since returning from his last stint on the disabled list (for a shoulder injury). The move is retroactive to Sunday, making the veteran eligible to return Aug. 15, though the Brewers figure to give the right-hander all the time he needs to get right for the stretch run.

