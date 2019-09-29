Albers (8-6) allowed a solo home run to the only batter he faced, taking the loss versus the Rockies on Saturday.

Albers' sixth pitch to Trevor Story in the tenth inning was a deposited over the right field fence for the walkoff. Albers has struggled this season, posting a 5.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 59.2 innings. He's allowed five runs in 4.1 innings in September.