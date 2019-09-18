Albers picked up his eighth win of the season in Tuesday's victory over the Padres.

Albers served up a game-tying home run to Hunter Renfroe in the top of the seventh inning, but he was able to finish out the frame, and picked up the win when the Brewers reclaimed the lead in their half of the seventh. Albers allowed 11 runs over his last seven innings pitched, but he gave up just one run in 3.2 innings over his last four outings and picked up three wins in the process.