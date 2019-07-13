Brewers' Matt Albers: Struggles in loss
Albers was tagged for four earned runs in the Brewers' extra-inning loss to the Giants on Friday.
Albers was on the mound when the 10th inning got underway Friday, but he could not keep the game tied, allowing the first three runners to reach base before serving up a grand slam to Buster Posey. Albers has been generally effective this season -- he owned a 3.57 ERA as recently as June 30 -- and has been used more frequently in key spots of late, but Friday's results don't help his ratios or his case for seeing even more of those opportunities.
