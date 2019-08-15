Brewers' Matt Albers: Nabs fourth save
Albers walked three but managed to record the final two outs Wednesday against the Twins to record the save.
Albers was called upon to close the door on the Twins with Josh Hader unavailable. He made things interesting, walking the bases loaded prior to getting C.J. Cron to fly out to end the game. Albers has had a fairly strong season, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 50 strikeouts and 21 walks across 51.1 innings. Combined with Hader's recent struggles, Albers could be in line to earn a few more saves prior to season's end, though it's unlikely he takes over the primary closer duties at any point.
