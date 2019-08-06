Albers tossed 0.2 scoreless innings of relief in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Albers struggled coming out of the All-Star break, allowing six earned runs in his first two appearances of the second half, but he has been sharp since, giving up just three hits while posting a 9:2 K:BB over 8.2 scoreless frames. Albers recorded a hold in his last two outings, but he currently resides on the fringes of the Brewers' late-inning mix.

