Brewers' Matt Albers: Notches save
Albers, despite allowing two hits and an earned run, picked up his second save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Pirates.
Albers' string of nine straight scoreless outings earned him the chance to close out Tuesday's game with Josh Hader unavailable, and although he ceded a run and allowed another runner to reach third base with just one out, he was able to shut the door on the Pirates. Albers has pitched mainly in middle relief this season, but with fellow late-inning relievers Jeremy Jeffress and Freddy Peralta struggling of late, he is now apparently at least in the mix for saves whenever Hader is unable to go.
