Albers (5-5) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday after recording just one out and surrendering three runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.

Albers came into the sixth inning during a 4-4 game. The right-hander gave up back-to-back singles before striking out Nicholas Castellanos. He then loaded the bases by walking Kris Bryant, who would be his final batter of the night. Unfortunately, Kyle Schwarber would soon hit a grand slam, charging Albers with the loss. Across 61 appearances this season, Albers owns an unsightly 5.17 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.