Hoskins (knee) signed a two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Hoskins was forced to sit out all of 2023 after tearing his left ACL during a spring training game. Despite the slugger's injury history, Milwaukee will bring Hoskins in to take over as its everyday first baseman and fill one of the team's biggest offseason needs. Hoskins reached the 30-homer mark twice in six seasons with the Phillies, and playing his home games at American Family Field could help him get there again in 2024 if he stays healthy. Hoskins will be allowed to opt out of his new contract after the first season.