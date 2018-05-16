Brewers' Ryan Braun: Likely headed for DL
Braun (back) said he's "far more likely than not" to land on the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
While nothing is official at this point, it sounds like Braun will require a stay on the disabled list to get over the back tightness that has kept him on the bench for the past three games. He was able to take batting practice Tuesday, but his back reportedly hasn't shown much improvement. With an off day Thursday, the Brewers may simply opt to play it safe with the veteran and send him to the shelf with the hope that he'll be ready to return after a minimum stay (which would be in a week as the move can be backdated three days).
