Braun (oblique) continues to participate in workouts but isn't "currently interested in playing" baseball in 2021, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Milwaukee declined the 37-year-old's $15 million mutual option for 2021 back in October, and he's been enjoying time with his family during the offseason. Braun indicated he's not officially retired and will "stay in touch with the Brewers," but he seems unlikely to be back on the field this season with spring training already on the horizon. He appeared in 39 games during 2020 and had a .233/.281/.488 slash line with eight homers and 26 RBI in 139 plate appearances while splitting time as a designated hitter and right fielder.