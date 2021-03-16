Braun visited Brewers camp Monday but is still "strongly leaning" toward retiring, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun's presence at camp may have led some to believe he is considering playing this season, and he did not close the door on that happening, saying, "Until I get to a point where I've completely made my mind up, I just don't see any sense in making (retirement) official." However, he did ultimately reaffirm his comments from February, when he said he isn't "currently interested in playing" baseball in 2021, and added that his "top priority is parenting."