Braun was listed on the list of free agents provided by the MLBPA on Thursday, indicating that the Brewers have officially declined his $15 million dollar mutual option for 2021.

This comes as no surprise, with $15 million dollars far exceeding the 36-year-old outfielder's value at this point in his career. The former National League MVP has mentioned the possibility of retiring after the 2020 season, though a return to Milwaukee for a 15th season with the Brewers remains a possibility. He could also draw interest from other teams looking to add a low-cost right-handed bat this winter.