Braun (back) isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Thursday.

Braun was removed from Wednesday's contest with mid-back discomfort, and he'll remain out of the lineup as the Brewers fight to stay alive in the playoffs Thursday. It's unclear whether the 36-year-old could be available off the bench for Milwaukee. Tyrone Taylor will start in right field.