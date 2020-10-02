Braun, who is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers on Thursday, said the injury he is dealing with is actually a strained left oblique, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun was reported to be dealing with mid-back discomfort, but it's actually the veteran outfielder's oblique that is keeping him out of the lineup Thursday. This is significant news, as oblique injuries often linger for multiple weeks. All that being said, manager Craig Counsell did not rule out the possibility of using the 36-year-old as a pinch hitter during the tilt.