Brewers' Ryan Braun: Managing knee issue
Manager Craig Counsell said Braun was withheld from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds in part due to a knee injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Since Braun has been managing the knee issue for the past 4-to-5 days and the Brewers were facing a quick turnaround for Wednesday's series finale, Counsell viewed it as an ideal time to give the veteran a breather. With a rest day Wednesday followed by a team off day Thursday, Braun should be good to go when the Brewers begin a three-game set with the Phillies on Friday.
