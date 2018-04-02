Brewers' Stephen Vogt: Hopes to resume throwing Monday
Vogt (schouder) is hoping to be cleared to resume throwing Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Vogt, who is on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain, has been doing plyometric throwing exercises with no issues recently. Once he's cleared to pick up a throwing program, Vogt will build up his arm before heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The veteran backstop is still hoping to join the Brewers near the beginning of May, barring any setbacks. Until then, Jett Bandy will continue to work as the Brewers' backup catcher.
