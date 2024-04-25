Myers is slated to start Sunday's game against the Yankees at American Family Field, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports.

With Wade Miley (elbow), DL Hall (knee) and Jakob Junis (shoulder) all still on the injured list without clear timelines to return, Myers will end up sticking around for a second turn through the Milwaukee rotation. The 25-year-old had been a standout performer for Triple-A Nashville prior to getting called up this week and held his own in his MLB debut Tuesday, taking the loss despite limiting the Pirates to one run on four hits and one walk over five innings.