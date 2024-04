Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Myers will remain in the rotation, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Myers has held his own in two starts for the Brewers, allowing three runs with a 9:1 K:BB over 10 innings. With DL Hall (knee) and Jakob Junis (shoulder) still out and Wade Miley (elbow) done for the season the club didn't have much of a choice in giving Myers at least one more turn. He's tentatively lined up to start in Chicago against the Cubs this weekend.