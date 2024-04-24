Myers (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out four.

After allowing a leadoff homer to Andrew McCutchen in the first inning, Myers ultimately turned in a solid Major League debut, holding the Pirates scoreless over his subsequent four innings. However, the 25-year-old right-hander wound up with the loss as Milwaukie couldn't crack Bailey Falter until the eighth inning. Myers got off to a good start this year with Triple-A Nashville, pitching to a 1.62 ERA across 16.2 innings. He should get another look in the Brewers rotation while Wade Miley (elbow) is sidelined.