The Brewers recalled Myers from Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Myers received a call-up to the majors last week and didn't make an appearance before being optioned to Nashville. This time around, Myers could fill the rotation spot vacated by Wade Miley (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list but had been in line to start Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Myers holds a 1.62 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings this season at Nashville. He would be making his major-league debut when/if he gets into a game.