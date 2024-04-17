The Brewers selected Myers' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday.

Milwaukee was eager to build in an extra day of rest for all five members of its rotation, so rather than having ace Freddy Peralta take the hill Wednesday on normal rest, the Brewers will opt for a bullpen day in the series finale with the Padres. Bryse Wilson will open the contest and should be capable of covering 3-to-4 innings, but Myers could be called upon to pitch multiple innings behind him. Myers, who had been working as a starter at Nashville this season, accrued a 1.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB across 14.2 innings.