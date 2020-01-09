Brewers' Tuffy Gosewisch: Gets invite to Brewers' camp
Gosewich signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.
Gosewich spent last season with Triple-A San Antonio after he failed to secure a spot on the Brewers' major-league roster. He'll get the chance to compete in major-league spring training again in 2020 after slashing .205/.299/.308 with three home runs and nine RBI over 49 games at the Triple-A level last year.
More News
-
Brewers' Tuffy Gosewisch: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Tuffy Gosewisch: Agrees to deal with Brewers•
-
Nationals' Tuffy Gosewisch: Signed by Washington•
-
Tuffy Gosewisch: Released by Seattle•
-
Mariners' Tuffy Gosewisch: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Tuffy Gosewisch: Minors deal with Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...