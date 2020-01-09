Play

Gosewich signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday as a non-roster invitee.

Gosewich spent last season with Triple-A San Antonio after he failed to secure a spot on the Brewers' major-league roster. He'll get the chance to compete in major-league spring training again in 2020 after slashing .205/.299/.308 with three home runs and nine RBI over 49 games at the Triple-A level last year.

