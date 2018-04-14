Nationals' Tuffy Gosewisch: Signed by Washington
Gosewisch agreed to a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Gosewisch was released by Seattle just over a week ago after failing to make the club's Opening Day roster out of spring training. The 34-year-old will likely report to Triple-A Syracuse and provide some extra organizational depth for Washington this season. During 11 appearances with the Mariners in 2017, he went 2-for-28 with 14 strikeouts.
