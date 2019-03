Gosewisch was was informed Friday that he'll open the season at Triple-A San Antonio, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The news is no surprise, as Gosewisch is behind even third catcher Erik Kratz, who may not be able to make the team. Even if Kratz heads elsewhere in a second-string role, Gosewisch isn't guaranteed to be the next man up, as he doesn't have a 40-man roster spot.